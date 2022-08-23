Dr M: ‘People get very upset if I say I’m not contesting’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said he has not ruled out the possibility of forming a electoral pact with Pakatan Harapan (PH) despite their previous fallout over a succession plan.

However, Dr Mahathir told Bloomberg in an interview recently that he isn’t interested in becoming a prime minister for a third time.

“These people get very upset if I say I’m not contesting.

“So if I’m healthy enough — if they still want me — I cannot deny them, even if it kills me,” Dr Mahathir reportedly said.

Dr Mahathir first helmed the prime minister’s post from July 1981 to October 2003 as the fourth prime minister, and May 2018 to March 2020 as the seventh prime minister.

In 2018, he led Pakatan Harapan (PH) to a historical victory in the 14th General Election (GE14), which toppled Barisan Nasional’s (BN) rule for the first time since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.