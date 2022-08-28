Dr M: Rakyat will be disappointed if Najib released early

PETALING JAYA: The public will be disappointed if Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is granted a royal pardon, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There are people in power who can release Najib. Whether that person wants to release Najib, is up to him, not me to decide.

“But the first step is, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) can seek a royal pardon for Najib. Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can decide.

“When we ask people what if Najib release after stealing billion of ringgit, lying, of course, such an action would only disappoint the rakyat,“ he was quoted as saying by NST at an event in Perak yesterday.

The Pejuang chairman also pointed out that there has been more than enough evidence presented in the court to find Najib guilty.

“Three courts and nine different judges were involved in the case and all of them made the same decisions.

“Evidence after evidence was presented to support the judgement, yet Najib still said that it is all lies. What is the point of having courts and judges then?” he reportedly said.

It was reported yesterday that Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would organise a petition drive to push for Najib’s royal pardon.

On Aug 23, Najib was sent to prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence.

His conviction saw the Pekan MP become the first former prime minister of Malaysia to spend time behind bars following the ruling made by the five-member apex court bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.