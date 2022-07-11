Dr M: Sabah lawmaker also deserves to be a PM

PETALING JAYA: The Constitution does not limit the prime minister position to any party, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Pejuang chairman said this when commenting on the offer made by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the Deputy Prime Minister position to Sabah leaders.

“I follow the Constitution. The Constitution does not limit the prime minister position to any party. Anyone in Malaysia can be the prime minister, so Sabahans are also eligible to be the prime minister.

“The problem is popularity, whether or not there is support for this. Leaders from Sabah should not just be around Sabah.

“We hope they can come to the Peninsula and Sarawak for them to be better known. With that, there is a possibility that a Sabahan will also become the prime minister.

“The same goes for Sarawakians,“ NST quoted Dr Mahathir as saying.