Dr M says he chose Putra to continue championing Malay rights

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has chosen Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) as his new platform to fight for Malay rights but would not ignore the interests of other races.

“Although I’m already 97 years old, my heart is still for the struggle of the Malays, who are now facing more problems than the other races. This is not about racism.

“We need to see the Malays getting their share in our country, as now they do not control the economy and politics. If we do not save the Malays, our country will be beset with problems,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said this at a press conference after receiving his membership card and appointment as Putra adviser from Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali here today.

On Feb 10, Dr Mahathir announced that he and 12 other members of Pejuang were leaving the party he founded following the party’s decision to cut ties with Gerakan Tanah Air.

Asked on Putra’s participation in the six state elections to be held this year, Dr Mahathir said this would be decided after he had held meetings with the top leadership of Putra.

“We will consider but we are facing many problems. We do not have money; we do not want elections to be dominated by only those with money,” he said.

Meanwhile, Putra deputy president Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Yunus said since news broke that Dr Mahathir was prepared to join Putra, the party had received more than 1,000 new applications.

He also said Putra had set March 7 to April 6 for holding divisional general meetings, May 7 for the central delegates conference and April 8 for the leadership election. - Bernama