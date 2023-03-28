Dr M says he will continue to be involved in politics as his services are still needed

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he would continue to be involved in politics as he believed his services are still needed by the people in the country.

The former two-time prime minister said he could not say no if some parties seek his help or advice for the good of the country.

“For the love of the country...if someone comes and asks me for help, I could not say I am sorry I cannot help because I want to rest. I still have ideas and (if asked) I’m ready to share,” he told a press conference here today.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to a media report on the statement by economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram asking him to take on the role of an elder statesman for the developing world instead of being involved in politics.

While rejecting the economist’s advice for him to stay out of politics, Dr Mahathir said the statement was Jomo’s personal opinion. - Bernama