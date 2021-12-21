Dr M: Stop politicking, aid should be channelled to everyone

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has asked everyone to concentrate on assisting the tens of thousands of people displaced around the country due to the recent floods.

“The recent floods should serve as a wake-up call to everyone that it is time to be humane. There’s no time for politicking,“ he said in a statement today.

He also cautioned Pejuang party members not to be arrogant but to remain disciplined and polite when volunteering their help.

Dr Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) last week.

IJN said the two-time premier is expected to be in the hospital for several days and shall be undergoing a complete medical check-up and further observation.

Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then in 2006, he had two more heart attacks and a year later underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.