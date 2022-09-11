Dr M sympathises Ismail Sabri, saying Zahid will be the next PM

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today appeared to express sympathy for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, after he cast doubt on whether Ismail Sabri would actually be prime minister again if BN wins GE15.

The Pejuang chairman said this despite an apparent “promise” by BN that he would retain his job.

“Pity Ismail Sabri; he was promised that he would continue to be prime minister when BN wins. And he then dissolved Parliament. Now his cronies are not selected as candidates.

“He becomes weak. Many believe Zahid Hamidi’s promise that Ismail Sabri will become prime minister will remain as just a promise. The one who will be prime minister in the end is Zahid Hamidi,” the incumbent Langkawi MP wrote in a Facebook post earlier today.