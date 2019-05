PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissed Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim as a “little boy” who should avoid engaging in matters that “he may not have full knowledge of”.

“This TMJ is a little boy. He doesn’t know what is happening. So don’t talk, when you don’t know what is happening,” Mahathir told reporters during a group interview ahead of the coalition’s one year anniversary of its electoral victory over Barisan Nasional on May 9.

Mahathir was asked to comment on Tunku Ismail’s claim that many deeds by his father, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had not been publicised.

“I don’t want to comment on the Sultan, because if I say anything, that is not good. It is not nice because he is the Sultan,” he added.

Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, had said that the Johor royal family was a victim of character assassination and had been unfairly criticised over the ownership of land related to the Rapid Transit System project.