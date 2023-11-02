Dr M to discuss with Annuar on Malay NGOs’ direction

KOTA BHARU: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will meet Muafakat Nasional (MN) president Tan Sri Annuar Musa next week to discuss the direction the non-governmental organisation should take.

MN Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said the meeting was arranged on the understanding that MN was set up based on the same fundamentals as GTA in an effort to strengthen unity among the Malays.

“In fact, Tun Mahathir has given his full trust to Annuar in the effort towards reuniting the Malays in our country.

“Tun Mahathir feels it is important to sit together and work towards this,” he told reporters after the ‘Muafakat Demi Negara’ dialogue session at the Kelantan Poverty Foundation Complex in Melor here yesterday.

Among those who attended the dialogue were State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and freelance preacher Prof Dr Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah. - Bernama