Dr M: Umno must not rule again

PETALING JAYA: Allowing Umno to return to power will pave the way for corruption, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, the Langkawi MP said the aim is to have a clean government while maintaining Malay control over Federal Government.

“Our main objective in the next election is not to destroy the Malay dominance in the government but to change the government from a corrupt government to a clean government.

“To do that we must defeat Umno. Umno may be popular again because the Malays support Umno; if the Malays support Umno and (the party) wins, Umno will become a corrupt government.

“(The government) will be led by people who are corrupt. We must fight against Umno and defeat it and at the same time, realise we have to work closely with non-Malays but must be clean people not affected by corruption,” he reportedly said in an interview with radio station CityPlusFM this morning.

On a separate matter, Dr Mahathir also rejected calls for him to be the PM for a third time.

“I don’t think I should, although I can still function. If you read my book, when I was the PM the second time, the work I did was much more than when I first became the PM. I worked 18 hours a day.

“To be PM again, the work is too heavy. Unfortunately, my party is very keen to have me as PM,” he said.