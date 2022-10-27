Dr M unsure if Opposition changed their minds about Umno

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his stand on opposition cooperation to defeat Umno, remains unchanged.

He also added that his motive to cooperate with federal Opposition parties to oppose Umno now were no different than when he had done so prior to the 14th general election.

However, he is unsure if other opposition parties have the same view this time around.

“However, I’m unsure if these Opposition leaders have changed their minds about Umno, whether they still consider Umno a threat to the country or otherwise.

“Or maybe some among these leaders are ready to work together with Umno after the general election. That is up to them,” he said in a video yesterday.

Earlier in October, Dr Mahathir insisted he would have no issue cooperating with PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to oppose Umno, and suggested that it was the latter who was unreceptive.