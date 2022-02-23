Dr M: Zahid sought my help over court case

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) had visited him shortly before he became prime minister for the second time to ask for help on his court case, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“Zahid did come to my house with several people. He tried to be nice to me.

“At the time, there was a possibility I would become prime minister. But I know that Zahid’s problem is that he may be arrested for his crimes.

“I also heard that he tried to get his case taken care of via the courts. He tried to get the investigations to stop,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying at a press conference in Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya.

Earlier this month, another former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, alleged that Zahid had paid him a visit too, soon after he became the prime minister to ask for help in his criminal cases.

He said Zahid had allegedly pleaded with him to help in his corruption cases.

Responding to the Bersatu president, Zahid said he was prepared to take a sumpah laknat to refute Muhyiddin’s allegations.

He also challenged Muhyiddin to take a sumpah laknat to back up his allegations.

Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, said he had refused to help, which had prompted Zahid to work to unseat the prime minister.

Zahid faces 47 counts of money-laundering, criminal breach of trust and bribery over tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, a charitable organisation he founded.

Muhyiddin also added that there is no need for him to take the oath as he was telling the truth.