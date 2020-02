KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Istana Negara to meet with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Mahatir arrived at the main gate of the palace at Jalan Duta here today in a black Proton Perdana with escorting vehicles at 4.40pm.

Dr Mahathir is believed to be approaching the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to inform him on the current political developments, after having sent his letter announcing his resignation as Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Mahathir’s resignation and that his resignation letter was delivered to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 1pm today.

Besides resigning as Prime Minister, he also resigned as Chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).