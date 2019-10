LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) attends the Langkawi District Action Council Meeting at the Langkawi District and Land Office in Kuah this morning.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi Member of Parliament, arrived at the District and Land Office Complex at 10.15am.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir, who arrived by driving a Proton X70 sport utility vehicle (SUV) himself, was received by Langkawi District Officer Muhammad Arof Darus and government department heads in Langkawi.

Also present were Ayer Hangat State Assemblyman Juhari Bulat and Kuah State Assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

The meeting was held for over an hour.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Dr Mahathir handed over an ambulance from the Langkawi Member of Parliament’s Service Centre to the Civil Defence Force (CDF) of the Langkawi district.

Dr Mahathir handed over the ambulance to the Langkawi district CDF officer Captain (CDF) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus. — Bernama