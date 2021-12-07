Dr Mahathir challenges his critics to prove he was corrupt

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir has challenged his critics to prove that he was corrupt, The Malaysian Insight reports.

He was speaking at the launch of his book, Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia” via Zoom.

The two-time premier said he is often accused of being corrupt, but he has never wanted money.

“People accuse me of being corrupt, but (they must) show proof. (How can I be) dragged to court otherwise?

“They would like to put me inside, but they cannot. I didn’t care for money, I cared for results,” he reportedly said.

If given a chance to return to office for the third time, the Langkawi MP said his priority would be to rid Malaysia of kleptocrats.

“I will try to set up a good government. Malaysia has had good and bad experiences but now it is called a kleptocracy.

“We have to get rid of the thieves, and the leadership must not be corrupt,“ he stressed.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman of Pejuang, said the party does not plan to form a coalition with other opposition parties.