Dr Mahathir confirms return as Bersatu chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that he has returned as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a post he relinquished on Monday.

Dr Mahathir said he agreed to return to lead the party after giving the matter careful thought.

“I was asked to return as the Bersatu chairman three days ago. I asked for time to consider it and so today I agreed to come back as Bersatu chairman,” he told a news conference after unveiling the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package at Bangunan Perdana Putra, here today.

Asked whether Bersatu would rejoin Pakatan Harapan (PH), Dr Mahathir said he needed to discuss this with the party.

“I have to sit down with Bersatu first to find out what is happening,” he added.

Asked what transpired at his meeting with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Perdana Putra today, Dr Mahathir said they discussed many things, including the possibility of Muhyiddin being a candidate for the prime minister’s post.

“If everybody chooses him, I’m okay.

“If he goes to Parliament and he is given full majority then he has the right to become prospective Prime Minister, and (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong can appoint him. He can be sworn in and of course he can form his cabinet,” he said.

Asked whether Bersatu would nominate two names including his for the prime minister’s post, Dr Mahathir said the party has yet to decide on that.

“Of course I will think of my position. I will not accept Umno as a component party, but I will accept members who join us and are not identified with Umno.

“However, Muhyiddin is a little bit more open on that; he is quite prepared to accept them en bloc,” he added. - Bernama