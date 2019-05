KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on his re-election for the 2019-2024 term by winning the 2019 Indonesian Presidential Election.

“I extend my congratulations to Bapak @jokowi on his official win as the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“I hope the cooperation between the two countries will grow stronger after this,” said Dr Mahathir in a post on his official Twitter account today.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) at 1.46am Tuesday (West Indonesian time) announced the election results, one day earlier than scheduled after the counting process at 813,350 polling centres was completed at 11.30pm Monday.

The elections were held on April 17.

Jokowi, 57, and his running mate for vice-president, Ma’ruf Amin, 76, obtained 85,607,362 votes, while his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, 67, and his partner for vice-president, Sandiaga Uno, 49, received 68,650,239 votes. - Bernama