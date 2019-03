KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) extends his condolences to the families of the two Malaysians killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok, Indonesia, on Sunday.

“I take note of the recent developments of the earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia. I feel sympathy and I wish to extend my condolences to the families of those who perished in the landslide.

“Malaysians (in Indonesia) who need help can get in touch with our Embassy’s office there,” he tweeted today.

So far, Wisma Putra has confirmed that two Malaysians were killed in the landslide, seven were injured and currently receiving treatment at the Lombok Hospital, while 13 others were safe.

They were the 22 Malaysians who were at the Tiu Kelep Senaru waterfall when the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 3.07pm local time.

According to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, the earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 5.2-magnitude. — Bernama