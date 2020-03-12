Dr Mahathir hopes PH’s good policies won’t be dropped

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) hopes that good polices like the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 that were introduced under his Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration when he was the 7th prime minister, will not be dropped by the new Perikatan Nasional government.

“I ask that if possible, the (new) Cabinet do not discard good policies that we introduced, for example the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“Some of the people who came up (with) this policy are also in the (new) Cabinet, don’t drop it,” he said in an interview with Sinar Harian that was run by the Malay daily today and was also uploaded on Youtube.

Dr Mahathir said he also hoped that the Teaching and Learning of Mathematics and Science in English (PPSMI) policy will be reintroduced in schools so that the country is not left behind in these two important fields.

He said science and mathematics were not fields of study that were static but ever evolving with new discoveries and applications.

“So if in Malay, when a paper comes up about a new application, digitalisation, artificial intelligence or others, we will not be able to understand it. We have to get someone to translate.

“The translator must have the knowledge and be proficient in Malay and English, and scientific English is not like your normal English ... so to translate into Malay is an arduous task. This means we will be left behind while science advances rapidly,” he added.

The 94-year-old statesmen said his preference for PPSMI was not because he did not love Bahasa Melayu, and further stressed that this was attested to by the fact that he was a champion of the national language.

“In 1945, 1946, I had fought for Bahasa Melayu (to be the national language) but I gave greater priority to knowledge. If we are left behind in terms of knowledge, we will regress,” he said. - Bernama