BANGKOK: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today launched the inaugural Malaysia Fest 2019 that showcases the best of Malaysia through food, products and cultural performance.

Despite his tight schedule, Dr Mahathir spent about an hour visiting booths and having a taste of some of the authentic Malaysian street food at CentralWorld Square in the heart of the Thai capital.

The festival kicked off yesterday in conjunction with the 34th ASEAN Summit, and will end on Sunday.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darrel Leiking, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and Malaysia-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) chairman Dr Hwee Khim Boo.

More than 80 companies and entrepreneurs from Malaysia, each with their own unique products and services, including frozen food, coffee, cereals, biscuits, confectionery, beauty products and handicrafts, are participating in the fest.

The Malaysia Fest 2019 is co-organised by MTCC and Conceptual Events Worldwide Co Ltd.

It is endorsed by Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok, supported by Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia (MITI), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) and Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

Tourism products, travel package, as well as educational opportunities, healthcare facilities and products are also being showcased at the event.

Meanwhile, MOA secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan said the Malaysia Street Food Lover programme featuring 24 food stalls serving more than 60 types of Malaysian street food was also being held as part of the Malaysia Fest 2019.

He said the programme was part of the efforts to promote Malaysia through food.

“Many people asked why the MOA chose Thailand, which is already a food heaven, to promote Malaysian street food. It is because we want to know the level of acceptance for our food among the locals here.

“It is also an attempt by Malaysia’s street food entrepreneurs to penetrate the Thai market,” he said.

So far, he said the locals’ response for Malaysian street food was very good.

“Yesterday, 10kg of Nasi Lemak was sold out. We expect more local and foreign tourists to flock to the Malaysia Street Food Lover programme this weekend,” he said. — Bernama