KUALA LUMPUR: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today held meetings with political leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya.

The PMO in its statement said among those present were Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman, who is also Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir also met with former PKR deputy president who is also Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

It said Dr Mahathir is expected to meet with Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal tomorrow.

Dr Mahathir today began serving in his capacity as interim prime minister after resigning from his post as the country’s 7th prime minister yesterday.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the appointment of Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister after accepting the latter’s resignation yesterday.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement said during the interim period, Dr Mahathir will manage the country’s administration until the new Prime Minister is appointed and a new Cabinet is formed. - Bernama