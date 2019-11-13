Dr Mahathir meets with PH polling centre heads in conjunction with Tg Piai by-election

PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today chaired a closed-door meeting with the heads of PH District Polling Centres (PDM) in conjunction with the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The Prime Minister arrived at about 4.45pm before starting the meeting at about 5pm at a hotel here.

Also present were PH Deputy President, who is also Bersatu President, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Deputy President of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Johor Menteri Besar in his capacity as Director of the PH Machinery for the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary By-Election Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Johor Bersatu Chairman Mazlan Bujang, Amanah Johor Chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, former Johor Menteri Besar cum Kempas Assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian and Johor DAP Chairman Liew Chin Tong.

About 70 PH PDM heads wearing red shirts were seen at the meeting.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend the PH Mega Ceramah in conjunction with the by-election at the Kukup Bus Terminal Site, about 35 minutes away from Pontian town.

The Prime Minister had previously urged voters and residents in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency to attend the ceramah together via a video. - Bernama