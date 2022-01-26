Dr Mahathir recovering well, transferred to normal ward - Marina

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s health shows further improvement today and has been transferred to the normal ward at the National Heart Institute (IJN), Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said.

The eldest daughter of the former prime minister said her father, who was previously warded at the IJN’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU), was in good spirit to fully recover.

“Specialists treating Dr Mahathir found that he is recovering well,” Marina said in a statement today.

To avoid infections, both Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, are not allowed to receive visitors at the IJN for now.

Marina said Dr Mahathir and the entire family also thanked everyone for praying for his full recovery.

Last Saturday, Marina in a statement said that Dr Mahathir was in stable condition and had responded well to the treatment following an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

Prior to that, on Dec 16 last year, he was admitted to the IJN for a full medical check-up and for further observation before being discharged on Dec 23. — Bernama