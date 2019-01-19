Dr Mahathir’s former principal private secretary dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Ismail, former principal private secretary to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his tenure as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister, died from a respiratory problem at his residence in Bangsar here at 10am today. He was 76.

His fourth child Nik Ina Naslisa, 38, said the death of her father was confirmed by paramedics called to the house.

“I fell asleep on a couch next to my father. I woke up at 9 o’clock and realised that my father’s breathing was not as usual. I called other family members before contacting the paramedics.

“Soon after, the paramedics arrived and examined him... they confirmed that daddy was gone,” she told Bernama.

The remains of Abdul Aziz were taken to Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar in Bangsar for the funeral prayers and will be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery after the Asar prayers.

He served in the government for 33 years and worked with Dr Mahathir since 1981 as the deputy principal private secretary before being promoted to principal private secretary in 1983.

Abdul Aziz retired from government service in May 2000.

According to Naslisa, her late father had been admitted to the Pantai Medical Centre, Bangsar several times since April last year for a heart attack besides pains in the back and legs.

Abdul Aziz had two children from his first marriage and three children including Naslisa from his second marriage to Puan Sri Nik Rokiah Nik Abdul Majid, 58.

According to Naslisa, her late father was always calm, patient and deeply concerned about the family despite his busy schedule.

“Daddy would always have time for us. We would spend time to have meals with him. I looked after him since April last year. I wish he could stay longer so that i could spend more time with him,“ she said sadly. — Bernama