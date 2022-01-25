Dr Mahathir’s health shows improvement - Marina

KUALA LUMPUR: The health of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN), showed improvement today, according to his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

She said Dr Mahathir’s appetite had improved and he could joke with family members who were by his side.

“Tun Dr Mahathir was also told of the well-wishes sent by so many parties including foreign leaders and members of the public.

“Tun Dr Mahathir and the family are very touched and would like to thank everyone for their prayers for his speedy recovery,” Marina, who is Dr Mahathir’s eldest child, said in a statement.

Marina said Dr Mahathir also told the public not to be unduly worried about his health condition, adding that her father would continue to be treated at IJN under the watch of local specialists.

“For now, IJN does not allow visitors apart from close family members,” she added.

Last Saturday, Marina said in a statement that Dr Mahathir’s condition was stable and he was responding well to treatment following the elective procedure performed on Jan 8 this year.

Dr Mahathir was discharged from IJN on Jan 13, after being admitted on Jan 7 to undergo the elective procedure which was conducted by a team of doctors from the institute and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on Jan 8. — Bernama