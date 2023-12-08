Dr Mahathir says he has ‘nothing to hide’, questions timing of Halim Saad’s lawsuit against him

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is ready to face businessman Tan Sri Halim Saad’s lawsuit in court as he “has nothing to hide”.

In a statement, Dr Mahathir said that his lawyer had informed him that Halim had filed a lawsuit against him, former minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop and along with the government of Malaysia over his purported instructions in the past for the businessman to let go of United Engineers Malaysia (UEM) Bhd and Renong Berhad without any profits to Halim.

“Halim Saad also alleged that he did not agree with those orders, however I had misused powers in 2001 to force him to let go.

“He also claimed that UEM and Renong are his and I had set aside his constitutional rights. He wants to be paid compensation.”

Dr Mahathir said he will be answering the accusations in court through his lawyers as there was nothing to hide.

The former prime minister was puzzled as Halim had previously attempted to sue Nor Mohamed and Khazanah Nasional but had failed after the court threw out his case in 2013.

“I was also taken aback by Halim Saad’s accusation. Why has he not taken action against time all these while and suddenly decides to sue me when the election is near?” said Dr Mahathir.

The lawsuit is scheduled for case management next on September 13.