Dr Mahathir still undergoing recovery process at IJN (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) is still undergoing recovery process at the National Heart Institute here, according to a statement issued by Tun Dr Mahathir’s Office.

It said the former prime minister was allowed to return home last Feb 2, but required to return to IJN for physiotheraphy and further treatment.

“Dr Mahathir and (his wife) Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also express their gratitude to the public for their prayers, well wishes, flowers and get-well cards,” it said.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir will continue with the recovery treatment at IJN and will be advised against receiving visitors.

Last Jan 26, Dr Mahathir’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir issued a statement saying that her father was recovering and had been transferred to a normal ward.

Prior to that, on Jan 22, Marina, in a statement, said Dr Mahathir was in stable condition and responding well to treatment following an elective procedure on Jan 8.

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7 to undergo the elective procedure and was discharged on Jan 13.

Meanwhile, in a video uploaded on YouTube today, Dr Mahathir said that he had not fully recovered, and would commute to hospital (IJN) from home every day for treatment.

“I am home from morning to afternoon, then I go back to the hospital because there are still procedures that they (IJN) want to continue with.

“I thank all those who have prayed for my recovery, many have sent flowers, cards and so on, for that I wish to say thank you,” he said.

Dr Mahathir expressed the hope that he would fully recover soon and thanked all those who prayed for his recovery.

The video showed Dr Mahathir arriving home and then having a drink with Dr Siti Hasmah, while reading the newspaper. — Bernama