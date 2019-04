PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not worried by the recent poll by the Merdeka Centre which showed the approval rating of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and his performance as Prime Minister to be declining.

As the ruling government, Dr Mahathir said PH had expected that it would be criticised and lose some of its popularity.

“When you are doing something, of course it is open to criticism, when you are in opposition all you do is criticise, you do nothing so there is nothing to criticise about then.

“Elections are different, (during) the election (people) will make proper assessment as to who is fit to govern,“ he said when approached by reporters after meeting senior government officers, here today.

Asked whether the survey would reflect on the 15th General Election, Dr Mahathir said it was a long way to go until then.

“In the meantime, we will do lots of things. At this moment, we are constrained with all the wrong doings of the previous government,“ Dr Mahathir said.

According to the recent poll by the Merdeka Centre, the government’s approval rating was just at 39% from 79% from May 31, 2018 to March 11, 2019, while Dr Mahathir’s performance in governing the country also dipped to 46% from 71% in August 2018. — Bernama