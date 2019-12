KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today extended his warm wishes to all Christians in the country who will celebrate Christmas tomorrow.

“To all Christians in Malaysia, both citizens and non-citizens, I and my wife would like to wish you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Dr Mahathir said that in a short video message posted on his official Facebook page featuring him signing Christmas cards in his office. - Bernama