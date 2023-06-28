Dr Mahathir won’t be contesting in state polls (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections.

However, he said will actively support any movement involved in the polls that want to strengthen the position of the Malays.

“I’m not going to stand for the election, and my objective is not to become a prime minister anymore,” he told a press conference after returning from a trip abroad.

The six states facing elections soon are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The Kelantan and Selangor state assemblies were dissolved on June 22 and 23 respectively. Kedah, Terengganu and Penang dissolve theirs today (June 28) while Negeri Sembilan will dissolve its legislative assembly on July 1.

On plans by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to meet him, Dr Mahathir said he can only meet Muhyiddin after Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said he will be meeting his predecessor soon to discuss the Malay Proclamation, a document aimed at uniting the Malays in the country. - Bernama