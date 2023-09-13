Dr Mahathir: Younger generation must appreciate blessings of independence

PUTRAJAYA: Young Malaysians need to be made aware of the blessings of independence so that they understand the importance of preserving harmony and national sovereignty, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said.

He said the younger generation today appeared to have less appreciation of the country’s history of independence, compared to previous generations born before and post-independence.

“We see that young people now focus more on having fun, unlike those in the past who really appreciated the meaning of struggle and independence, and that spirit still remains until today.

“Only a few of them (young people) truly understand the meaning of independence,“ he said in a forum in conjunction with Statesman’s Week at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today. -Bernama