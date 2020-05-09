Dr Maszlee rejects appointment as Mara Corp Advisory Committee chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) has rejected his appointment as Mara Corp Advisory Committee chairman.

The former Education Minister said he had taken note of the news report which linked him to the appointment as a committee chairman in a government agency.

“I cannot accept the appointment right now. We have yet to win the war against Covid-19. Our country must win this war first, we must be free from this disaster and the people must get back their normal, stable lives.” he said in a posting on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has announced the appointment of Datuk Dr Syed Muhamad Syed Kadir as Mara Corp chairman, and Dr Maszlee as Mara Corp Advisory Committee chairman. - Bernama