Dr Mohd Mazri, Zulkifli named PN candidates for Simpang Jeram, Pulai by-elections

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today named vascular and endovascular surgeon Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya as its candidate for the Simpang Jeram state seat and businessman Zulkifli Jaafar for the Pulai parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-elections.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who made the announcement, said the two candidates were finalised after taking into account all factors and views of the parties within PN.

“Both parties, Bersatu and PAS, have committees that evaluate the candidates based on several criteria such as qualifications, experience, nature, activities and others.

“It is not decided by one person, PAS has a system, Bersatu has a system (to evaluate), after the divisions and branches have listed the potential candidates. We will decide on only one person for the contested area,“ the Bersatu president told reporters after the ceremony to name the two PN candidates here, today.

He said both Dr Mohd Mazri and Zulkifli were leaders in their respective areas and of calibre and integrity.

Dr Mazri, 54, who is a PAS Central Committee Member and former Johor PAS deputy commissioner, had contested the Simpang Jeram state seat and the Pulai parliamentary seat in the 14th General Election.

Zulkifli, 50, who is also Bersatu’s Pulai Division deputy chief, meanwhile, in a new face. He has 26 years of experience doing business in the field of logistics and transport.

Muhyiddin said PN did not offer a specific manifesto for the by-elections, but would explain how it would deal with specific issues concerning the people of Johor, for example, poverty and cost of living issues.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Mohd Mazri said he was determined to continue his mission of helping the people and hoped that the community in Simpang Jeram would accept him.

“God willing, I will try to fulfill this trust and our purpose in PAS, which is to compete not for wealth or power and so on, but for us to serve the people,“ said the surgeon who works with a private specialist hospital chain.

Likewise, Pulai candidate Zulkifli said he wanted to share his 26 years of business experience to help others improve their economic status.

“I am grateful to be given the trust for the by-election this time. I help entrepreneurs a lot. So I feel there is no problem to help (those in need),“ he said.-Bernama