Dr Muhamad Akmal: Govt must re-establish LPN

MALACCA: The government has been urged to re-establish the National Paddy and Rice Board (LPN) to curb leakage issues and combat cartel activities, which are alleged to be the main reasons and causes of the local rice shortage problem, said Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix).

According to him, the proposal was also based on the current shortage situation, which seems beyond control, making it difficult for people to get local rice in the market.

“Establishing LPN is viewed as a solution to the current conflicting interests in the rice industry, on controlling local rice supply, ensuring that no party exploits the situation when people are in distress.

“We also do not want these cartels to reap huge profits, while farmers suffer with low padi prices and making it hard for people to get sufficient local rice supply,“ he told reporters in Banda Hilir today.

Dr Muhammad Akmal, who is also the state Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman said the committee also proposed stricter enforcement measures and harsher penalties against anyone found manipulating local rice supply.

It was in line with the four additional intervention steps announced by the Federal Government yesterday to tackle the rice supply issue in the country, as an effort to resolve the problem that has recently been a concern for the people, he added.

“Enforcement needs to be firm, brave, quick, and thorough because if there are many loopholes or irregularities in this rice issue, I believe all the data we have are just numbers that can be manipulated,“ he said. -Bernama