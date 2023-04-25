Dr Muhammad Radzi appointed new Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan has been appointed as the new Health director-general effective last Friday, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Muhammad Radzi, 58, who was previously Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support), succeeded Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who went on mandatory retirement on Friday after 35 years of service with the Ministry of Health.

Dr Zaliha, in a statement today, said the appointment of Dr Muhammad Radzi was based on his qualification and vast experience in the country’s healthcare service.

Dr Muhammad Radzi had, among others, served as Medical Department head at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Kedah, Kedah state medical coordination head and Kedah Clinical Research Centre head.

He was also the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Service head and chairman of accreditation for this field from 2013 to 2021.

“I am confident that with his experience, knowledge, expertise and credibility, he can give the best service as part of my team to ensure the objectives and agenda of national health reform are implemented in a comprehensive manner,” said Dr Zaliha. - Bernama