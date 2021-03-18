Dr Noor Hisham accepts Ibn Khaldun Merit Award on behalf of frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today accepted the ‘2020 Ibn Khaldun Merit Award for Global Social Transformation’ on behalf of all health and security frontliners in the country.

The award was conferred by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is the chancellor of IIUM, presented the award to Noor Hisham at the university’s International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation here, today

In a note on his Facebook page, Noor Hisham said the conferment of the award marked the relentless struggle of frontline personnel in maintaining the well-being and security of the country.

“I humbly accept this Ibn Khaldun Merit Award for Global Social Transformation on behalf of all the medical and security agencies, who have shouldered the responsibility as frontliners, in recognition of their contributions and valiant efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“Indeed, the frontline personnel have made extraordinary efforts during this pandemic period,“ he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, all frontline teams in the health and safety sector played important and key roles in advising the government and the National Security Council to ensure that the pandemic is handled in a systematic and controlled manner to curb its spread.

“We do what is right for the country, we do what is right to protect our nation and to prevent more adverse effects of the pandemic. We all have to keep in mind that the health and safety of everyone should be everyone’s responsibility.

“We believe that we could not have done all of this without the full support of the people. Let us not forget as well, the sacrifices made by each and every family member of the frontliners,” he added.

In a statement, IIUM said the award was to appreciate the services and efforts of the frontliners who had worked hard to break the Covid-19 chain of infection since last year.

The IIUM Ibn Khaldun Merit award introduced in 2018, is an award to recognise organisations that lead and contribute in terms of expertise or charitable work for the community without expecting monetary returns.

Previous recipients are the Consumers’ Association of Penang (2018) and the National Cancer Council (2019). — Bernama