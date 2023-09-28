Dr Noor Hisham to chair UHC TAG meeting in Manila

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Health Ministry (MOH) director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) will chair the engagement and discussion sessions at the new Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Technical Advisory Group (TAG) meeting from Sept 28 to 29 in Manila.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the meeting will focus on discussions related to universal health coverage, including lessons from the recent global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MOH has significant experience and various creative ideas and innovations that have been or are currently being implemented in the Pacific region,“ he said in a WhatsApp message to Bernama yesterday.

Meanwhile in a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said it was important to leverage local and regional collaborations to enhance the healthcare system in the Western Pacific Region.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us many important lessons... We need to come together to strengthen the health system in this Western Pacific Region. It is very important to take this first few steps to succeed in time,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was appointed as the World Health Organisation (WHO) UHC TAG member on Aug 2, several months after his retirement from public service in April this year.

His appointment is effective for three years from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. -Bernama