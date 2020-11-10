Dr Nuing Jeluing re-elected as Senator

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Dr Nuing Jeluing (pix) has been re-elected unopposed as a Dewan Negara Senator from Sarawak for the second term.

The election, which took place during the State Legislative Assembly sitting this afternoon, saw Dr Nuing become the sole candidate and an unanimous decision was reached.

The election was necessary since Dr Nuing’s three-year term as senator was expiring on Dec 10.

Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom (GPS-Kemena) nominated Dr Nuing and he was seconded by Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail (GPS-Bukit Kota).

In nominating Dr Nuing for another term, Dr Rundi said he (Dr Nuing) had served his position as Senator with dedication and honour as well as actively participating in the proceedings of the Dewan Negara.

“With his vast experience, Dr Nuing will continue to safeguard and uphold the interests of Sarawak in the Dewan Negara,” he added

He said Dr Juing had served as medical officer in various hospitals in Sarawak since 1978 before joining the Sarawak Shell Berhad in 1983 as chief medical officer until his retirement in 2007. -Bernama