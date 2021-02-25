Dr Rebecca Wong named among Stanford University’s list of World’s Top 2% scientists

KOTA DAMANSARA, Feb 25: Dr. Rebecca Wong Shin Yee, Associate Professor of Physiology and Head of Preclinical Sciences at SEGi University’s Faculty of Medicine have been listed among the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University published in October 2020.

The list represents the top 2% of the world’s most-cited scientists in various disciplines.(Source: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918 ; https://data.mendeley.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/2)

“SEGi is honoured to have one of our esteemed academics listed among the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University. Dr. Rebecca Wong’s achievements have set a high standard for our faculties to follow. Our heartiest congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Wong,” said Ms Hew Moi Lan, Group Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of SEG International Berhad.

Dr. Wong is a trained and registered medical practitioner. Her interests in leukaemia, stem cell and medical education research have yielded more than 30 publications in high-impact international journals and her works have been cited more than 2000 times by researchers worldwide.

She has also published five academic books in the field of physiology.

“Being listed as one of the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University is a great honour. I view this as a motivational force to continue pursuing my research and do my best at being at the forefront of the advancing healthcare”, said Dr. Wong.

Additionally Dr. Wong is frequently invited to be a peer reviewer by many high-impact international journals such as PLoS ONE, Cell Biochemistry and Function, Journal of International Nanomedicine, Journal of Cell Science and Therapy, Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy, Cell Proliferation, Journal of Diabetes Research, Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy, Biomed Research International, Food and Function, Archives of Medical Research, Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, as well as Journal of International Medical Research.

Recently, Dr. Wong has also been invited to be one of the judges for the 11th Malaysian e-Symposium of Biomedical Science and a peer reviewer for the International Conference on Digital Learning and Technology 2021.

She was also awarded the ‘Malaysia Most Impactful Young Educator’ Award in 2019. Other recognitions include Ten Outstanding Young Malaysians Awards 2018 by Junior Chamber International; Outstanding Young Scientist/Student Award 2011 at the Asian Congress of Biotechnology 2011, Shanghai, China; 1st prize for the Young Investigator Award at the Diabetes Asia 2010 Conference by National Diabetes Institute Malaysia; and the Elsevier Journal Best Paper Award (Biotechnology Advances) in 2011.- Bernama