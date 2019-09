CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today spent almost one hour at the Malaysia’s International Cultural Festival held at the Limkokwing University here.

Dr Siti Hasmah visited some of the 100 booths featuring different cultures around the world and took the time to engage with students.

Dr Siti Hasmah was presented with a portrait of her and husband Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, drawn by Limkokwing University’s lecturer Simon Lum.

Meanwhile, Limkokwing University Vice President of Branding, Creativity and Talent Development Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim said the one-day festival received growing number of participants to almost 130 countries compared to last year’s 110 countries.

Lim said the objective of the festival, among others, was to showcase that people from different backgrounds and cultures could live in peace and unity under one roof. — Bernama