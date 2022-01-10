Dr Streram says he quit PKR after being sidelined

SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the 2019 Rantau state by-election Dr S. Streram (pix) has said that he left PKR on Sept 18 because he was sidelined by the party.

The former Rantau PKR division deputy chief said he is now with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), where former PKR vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is the president-designate.

“I was with PKR for 14 years and had served the people a long time but after the Rantau by-election, many of my friends and I in Negeri Sembilan were sidelined.

“I decided to join PBM to serve the people. That’s my main objective,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The anaesthesiologist said they also could not get along with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and disagreed with his appointment as the state PKR chief.

Meanwhile, state PKR secretary Aliudin Mohamed claimed that Streram did not have any issue with the state PKR but the party respected his decision to leave. - Bernama