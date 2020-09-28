Dr Veerinderjeet Singh elected as MIA president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) is pleased to announce the election of Dr Veerinderjeet Singh (pix) as the new MIA President at its recent Council Meeting. His appointment took effect from 26 September 2020.

Dr Veerinderjeet succeeds Huang Shze Jiun, whose term ended on 26 September 2020.

Acknowledged as a leading expert in accountancy and taxation, Dr Veerinderjeet Singh commenced his current term on the MIA Council when he was appointed as a member on 25 May 2019. He is currently the President of The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Micpa) and is a Non-Executive Chairman of Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. He was also Past President of the Chartered Tax institute of Malaysia (Ctim) from 2007 to 2010.

With over 30 years of diverse experience in the fields of accounting, taxation and commerce, Dr Veerinderjeet has served in the Inland Revenue Department, University of Malaya (as an Associate Professor), Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young (as a Tax Partner/Executive Director) and authored several influential and authoritative tax publications. Dr Veerinderjeet also sits on the Boards of Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, AmBank (M) Berhad and UMW Holdings Berhad. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Monash University, Malaysia and the current Chair of the Monash Business School Industry Advisory Board.

Globally, Dr Veerinderjeet contributes his expertise as a member of the Commission on Taxation of the International Chamber of Commerce based in Paris and a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (a tax research and consultancy body) based in Amsterdam.

Upon his election, Dr. Veerinderjeet thanked MIA and its members for the opportunity to contribute to its nation building agenda including enhancing the quality of future accountants, upscaling its regulatory role as well as strengthening the Institute as the voice of the profession domestically, regionally and internationally. “I am honoured to lead the Institute and the profession as we navigate through the complex landscape of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis and the emerging digital economy. Collaborating together with our stakeholders (the public practitioners, civil service, academia and commercial sectors), MIA will strive to future proof the profession in order to support sustainable business growth and protect the public interest,” he stated.-Bernama