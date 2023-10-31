Dr Wan Azizah: Expand role of libraries in line with Malaysia Madani

KUALA LUMPUR: The role of libraries must evolve in line with the Malaysian MADANI framework to promote the development of a sophisticated and cultured society rooted in knowledge, tradition, collection and local wisdom.

The Prime Minister's wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, said it was in line with technological development that people now have the choice of reading books the traditional way or using their own devices.

To address future challenges, she stressed that libraries must focus on sustainability, awareness and digital literacy to prepare the younger generation.

“An environment and infrastructure that stimulates creativity must also be present in the library.

“It will be able to foster the development of more advanced systems, products, ideas and processes and ultimately transform the nation or society from passive consumers to active contributors to the national economy,” she said at the opening of Pustaka KL Digital MADANI @ Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras here today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP, said Pustaka KL Digital MADANI @ Bandar Sri Permaisuri, is the third Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) social responsibility project for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Previously, MRCB built a library at Lembah Pantai, Pantai Dalam in 2015, followed by Medan Idaman, Gombak in 2017, each with a conventional concept, while Pustaka KL Digital MADANI @ Bandar Sri Permaisuri has a digital library concept.

“I believe that this KL Digital MADANI library will provide the public, especially the residents of Bandar Sri Permaisuri, the opportunity to access reading materials and conduct various activities online in addition to physical activities such as workshops, lectures and computer classes.

“I also see this as having great potential for businesses, private companies, non-governmental organisations and volunteers to partner with the library to conduct community programmes that indirectly support the government’s efforts towards a MADANI society,“ said Dr Wan Azizah.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said more than 1,000 people have visited the new library since its opening on Oct 17 and 260 of them have become members of the library.

He said Pustaka KL Digital MADANI @ Bandar Sri Permaisuri not only offers interactive learning and books, magazines and newspapers in electronic form, but also online services such as Buffet@PKL, KLeLIB and PKL's digital photo collection.

The library has also introduced an application that facilitates students to enhance their knowledge with MyGuru which provides learning notes according to the current syllabus and a database of exam questions that students can solve themselves. -Bernama