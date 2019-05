SERDANG: Nurses should be honoured as they play an important role and give great help when doctors are under tremendous pressure, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Recalling the time when she just came out of medical school, Dr Wan Azizah said the support provided by nurses working with her at that time made her more confident to work.

“That is why I came today to honour all the nurses. When I was a doctor, I value the presence of my nurses during operation as they could read my mind very well and pass the right instrument that I need,” Dr Wan Azizah said at the launch of the International Nurses Day 2019 celebration at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today, which was attended by 3,000 nurses.

Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In her speech, Dr Wan Azizah also thanked the nurses for their contributions to the country and advised them to acquire more skills, focus on capacity building as well as on having a work-life balance.

The International Nurses Day which is celebrated annually around the world on May 12, is also the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year celebration is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead-Health For All’, which encourage nurses to make their voices heard in influencing health policy planning. — Bernama