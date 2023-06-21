Dr Wan Azizah: Today’s youth must be highly intellectual, cultivate reading habit

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth of today must be highly intellectual and cultivate the habit of reading in order to be able to think critically and make good judgements.

Wife of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, said this was also important in developing a highly skilled human capital to ensure that the country continues to progress.

“So please take note, for those who have passed the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) this is just the beginning and you all need to continue further ... this is just one step, not the last.

“Keep working to reach the highest level and don’t stop when you have excelled, try to achieve the best in this world and the hereafter, “ she said in her speech at an award presentation ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Orkid Desa, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said the award presentation initiated by the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary office was to celebrate those who have excelled in the 2022 SPM examination together with asnaf students from schools around Bandar Tun Razak.

“We hope the award and recognition will motivate the students to strive for excellence in the future and the donations to the poor will ease the burden of the asnaf families,” she said.

Yayasan Bank Rakyat contributed RM100,000 towards the event which was specially held for 1,000 students from 14 Bandar Tun Razak schools. - Bernama