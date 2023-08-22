Dr Wan Azizah: Understanding independence honours warriors’ sacrifices

PUTRAJAYA: The National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail urged its members to always embrace the meaning of independence and appreciate the warriors’ sacrifices who fought for the country’s independence.

The country’s independence is valuable, given the sacrifices of fighters who gave their lives to free the nation, she told reporters after launching the Merdeka Madani@Puspanita Programme here today.

“Independence goes beyond simply hoisting the Jalur Gemilang, as we must understand its ‘value’.

“Without independence, we would have been under the yoke of control and oppression, but now we are free and (need to) value the blessing of this freedom,“ said the Prime Minister’s wife.

The programme celebrated National Day with the association members. Also present was Puspanita chairperson Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor.

In line with Malaysia’s Madani aspirations, Puspanita also extended welfare contributions to the Veterans’ Association of Malaysian Armed Forces and cultural and traditional-related associations during the programme.

There were also prize-giving ceremonies for ‘berbalas pantun Merdeka’, ‘Bintang Patriotik’ singing competition and ‘Si Cilik Merdeka’ contest. -Bernama