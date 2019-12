MALACCA: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants members of PKR to stop fighting with each other as such action could only lead to ruin.

Chairman of the PKR Advisory Council said they should instead look for common ground and sit together to formulate grand agendas for the betterment of the people.

“We cannot live in a conflict forever, a sailing ship, no matter how great it is, will eventually sink if it continues to breast the storm without any attempt to dock at any harbour,” she said when officiating the closing of PKR Wanita and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) National Congress 2019 at Melaka International Trade Centre here today.

Looking back at the history of the party and friction between its leaders during the two-decade of its establishment, the first PKR president said conflicts in the party would help mature it further and viewed the conflict as “‘a storm in a teacup’ that would not spill on the floor” (spread and become worse).

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Deputy Prime Minister shared that one of the fiercest party elections was in 2000 in Kemaman, Terengganu that almost paralysed the party, during which time she said she was worried the party that was built on sweats and tears would be destroyed by a dirty culture adopted from the party of the enemy.

“However, the fiercest clash was during 2008 when we are at the peak of powers. At that time, I felt that this party was no longer a party that I used to lead since 1999.

“This party has become different with campaigning style so great it put the general election to shame, and candidates comprise ministers, menteri besars and states’ exco members,” she added.

She said after the election, PKR had emerged stronger and become the largest multiracial party in Pakatan Harapan (PH) across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak until it managed to set up Tanjung Manis Branch that becomes its 222nd branch.

She was also grateful that PKR has managed to produce big names who are now leading the country with new aspirations.

Saying that the struggle of PKR was based on ‘Permatang Pauh Declaration’, the Mother of Reformation also read out seven salient points in the declaration that ‘gerakan reformasi’(reformation movement) was to regain the power of the people through a democratic process, fight for economic justice, generate growth and fair distribution, eradicate corruption and power abuse, fight against market manipulation by a small group of rich and greedy people.

Dr Wan Azizah was confident this congress would reunite the party’s leadership and PKR would remain stronger as the advocate of people’s aspirations, adding that the party’s leadership must let bygones be bygones to face challenges in rebuilding new Malaysia and keep their promises to the people.

After concluding her speech, a few representatives brought forward a bouquet of flowers and presented it to her as a surprise birthday celebration which fell on Dec 2.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference later, she said the provocation that happened at the AMK congress earlier today should not become a culture.

On AMK deputy chief Hilman Idham boycotting the congress on the allegation that hundreds of genuine representatives and observers were prevented from entering the hall by a group of men in black shirts this morning, Dr Wan Azizah said: “Just come, this is our congress. They are welcome to come.” — Bernama