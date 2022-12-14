Dr Zaliha defends free sanitary pad initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The free sanitary pad initiative that will be started by the Health Ministry (MOH) might seem like a small step but could have a big impact on tackling the lack of sanitary pads, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She added that it was also a good fit with menstrual health and women’s reproductive system.

“I understand that there has been some confusion and am grateful for the public’s views on my statement regarding the provision of free sanitary pads at the MOH headquarters.

“I would like to clarify that the initiative we intend to start at the headquarters is to evaluate it from an operational aspect and immediate feedback.

“If successful, I see that it can be expanded to strategic health facilities and involve the public,” she said in a Facebook post.

Dr Zaliha announced the initiative on Monday, stating that it would be implemented at the Minister’s Office at the MOH Building as soon as possible to tackle the lack of pads in the country. - Bernama