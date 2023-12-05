Dr Zaliha: Govt appreciates support of country’s nurses

KUALA LUMPUR: The government appreciates and supports nurses for their sacrifice and energy in taking care of the health of Malaysians, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In conjunction with International Nurses Day today, Dr Zaliha also hopes that all nurses will continue to work hard and improve the quality of health services in the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the nurses serving in Malaysia. Thank you for the patience, perseverance and sacrifices that you have made throughout your career.

“You have all shown the spirit of cooperation and dedication in carrying out your duties and responsibilities,“ she said on her Facebook page today.

Dr Zaliha also described nurses as important assets to the country’s health system because their duties and responsibilities are very important in ensuring that patients receive quality and professional treatment.

According to her, nurses are also guardians of the well-being of patients in hospitals, health centres and clinics throughout the country.

“I would like to wish Happy International Nurses Day to all nurses in Malaysia. May this day be a reminder to all of us on how important the role of nurses in taking care of the health of Malaysians,“ she said. -Bernama