Dr Zaliha: IMR at the forefront of health research in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: The Institute for Medical Research (IMR), established in 1900, has become a hallmark of excellence in the field of medicine and medical science in Malaysia.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that since its establishment, the institute has been a leader in research that shapes the future health of the people in this country.

“In 2022, IMR conducted 183 research projects, presented 373 research findings, and published 148 works, with 135 of them being international publications,” she said at the IMR Open Day 2023 opening ceremony today.

The IMR Open Day 2023, held in conjunction with the institute’s 123rd anniversary, was graced by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the National Institute of Health in Setia Alam.

Besides research, Dr Zaliha said that IMR also conducts about 300,000 diagnostic tests each year to identify diseases or health conditions through suitable tests, screenings and procedures.

She also highlighted that the research on Wolbachia led by IMR’s Medical Entomology expert Dr Nazni Wasi Ahmad has gained recognition from the World Health Organisation, making IMR a key player in addressing Aedes issues at the global level.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said that IMR had conducted approximately 1.3 million PCR tests from January 2020 to May 2022 to identify COVID-19 infection cases and led research in the development of two vaccine types, namely inactivated and mRNA vaccines.

Meanwhile, she said the IMR Open Day, held every five years, is an initiative to enhance the institute’s visibility among the public, in line with the Increase Visibility pillar of the IMR Strategic Plan 2019-2030.

“I also hope this programme can help foster awareness of the importance of research, especially in the biomedical field, among the people to create a human capital that focuses on research and development to address the challenges posed by the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” she said.-Bernama